Following the news of the plan’s submission to the Planning Inspectorate on Friday, Mrs Keegan made the following statement: “I have always said that the only way to protect our communities and the environment from the pressures of unplanned speculative housing development is to pass a robust Local Plan that puts the people of Chichester first.

“I am therefore pleased that Chichester District Council has finally submitted its Local Plan to the Planning Inspectorate for examination.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While its submission has sadly come too late for communities like Birdham who have fallen victim to the vacuum created by a lack of Local Plan, I know that it will also be a relief to many across our area who have also lived under the threat of speculative development for too long.

Gillian Keegan said the plan's submission was "too late" for some communities.

“We have seen numerous delays to the Local Plan since the consultation stage finished in March 2023, and I have intervened on several occasions to clear any potential obstacles.