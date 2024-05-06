MP welcomes news of Local Plan submission

The MP for Chichester, Gillian Keegan, has said the submission of Chichester’s Local Plan will be a “relief” to many across the district following numerous delays.
By Oliver ChampnessContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following the news of the plan’s submission to the Planning Inspectorate on Friday, Mrs Keegan made the following statement: “I have always said that the only way to protect our communities and the environment from the pressures of unplanned speculative housing development is to pass a robust Local Plan that puts the people of Chichester first.

“I am therefore pleased that Chichester District Council has finally submitted its Local Plan to the Planning Inspectorate for examination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While its submission has sadly come too late for communities like Birdham who have fallen victim to the vacuum created by a lack of Local Plan, I know that it will also be a relief to many across our area who have also lived under the threat of speculative development for too long.

Gillian Keegan said the plan's submission was "too late" for some communities.Gillian Keegan said the plan's submission was "too late" for some communities.
Gillian Keegan said the plan's submission was "too late" for some communities.

“We have seen numerous delays to the Local Plan since the consultation stage finished in March 2023, and I have intervened on several occasions to clear any potential obstacles.

“I trust that the Council have worked to ensure that the Local Plan is robust and will pass without objection from the Planning Inspectorate.”

Related topics:Gillian KeeganLocal PlanChichester District Council