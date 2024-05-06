MP welcomes news of Local Plan submission
Following the news of the plan’s submission to the Planning Inspectorate on Friday, Mrs Keegan made the following statement: “I have always said that the only way to protect our communities and the environment from the pressures of unplanned speculative housing development is to pass a robust Local Plan that puts the people of Chichester first.
“I am therefore pleased that Chichester District Council has finally submitted its Local Plan to the Planning Inspectorate for examination.
“While its submission has sadly come too late for communities like Birdham who have fallen victim to the vacuum created by a lack of Local Plan, I know that it will also be a relief to many across our area who have also lived under the threat of speculative development for too long.
“We have seen numerous delays to the Local Plan since the consultation stage finished in March 2023, and I have intervened on several occasions to clear any potential obstacles.
“I trust that the Council have worked to ensure that the Local Plan is robust and will pass without objection from the Planning Inspectorate.”