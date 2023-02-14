The creation of a new charitable body to govern two theatres in the town will be explored, according to the council.

Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne (Picturefrom Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said cabinet councillors have agreed to explore governance changes at the Congress Theatre and Devonshire Park Theatre.

A council spokesperson added: “At Wednesday's meeting (February 8) the councillors accepted a recommendation by the cross-party Devonshire Park Governance Board to move towards the creation of a new charitable body to govern the two theatres at the Devonshire Quarter complex while the buildings remain under council ownership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader David Tutt said: “I am proud of the high-quality, thriving cultural, leisure and business offer that we have created at Devonshire Quarter, making Eastbourne an even better place to live and visit, as well as hugely increasing the town’s profile regionally and nationally.

“Looking ahead, it’s important that we continue to grow the reputation of the Congress and Devonshire Park Theatres alongside accessing financial investment from outside sources which are not available if they continue under council ownership. Therefore, to further strengthen these theatres' contribution to the town and local economy, the most appropriate management structure for them is by a new, independent charitable body.”

The council said the move also represents the ‘de-risking’ of various costs and responsibilities for EBC, brings VAT benefits and has the ability to deliver a greater impact than a council-owned and operated service.

EBC added: “In line with recommendations by the Devonshire Park Governance Group, there will be a staged approach to forming the charitable entity, with the creation of a Local Authority Controlled Company (LACC) as an interim step from April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A LACC is a company which is a subsidiary of the local authority. EBC has experience in recent years of setting up a LACC with the establishment of South East Environmental Services Ltd (SEESL).”

Councillor Tutt said: “The creation of a LACC for an interim period will allow us time to develop a robust business case for the operation of the theatres by a charitable body and ensure they have a sustainable future for the enjoyment of residents and visitors for many years to come.”

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad