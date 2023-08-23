BREAKING
New modular homes in Eastbourne welcome first council tenants

A new council development of high-quality modular homes in Eastbourne has welcomed its first tenants.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

Families are moving into five terraced and two semi-detached homes in Fort Lane, each with their own garden and parking.

The housing scheme is Eastbourne Borough Council’s second modular housing development in the town, with the first opening in Langney Road and now providing new homes for 12 families.

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council Councillor Stephen Holt met some of the new Fort Lane residents this week.

Councillor Holt with Aaron and Caitlyn as they settle into their new home. Picture from Eastbourne Borough CouncilCouncillor Holt with Aaron and Caitlyn as they settle into their new home. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council
He said: “It was wonderful to meet some of the new tenants and hear how delighted they are with their new homes.

“Being bordered by the sea, the South Downs National Park and Pevensey Levels, we have limited opportunities in Eastbourne to build the affordable properties that local people need most. However, we have successfully transformed this site from several disused industrial units into seven superb homes.”

The scheme was delivered through a housing framework between Lewes District Council and contractor Boutique Modern.

