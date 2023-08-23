New modular homes in Eastbourne welcome first council tenants

A new council development of high-quality modular homes in Eastbourne has welcomed its first tenants.

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council Councillor Stephen Holt met some of the new Fort Lane residents this week.

He said: “It was wonderful to meet some of the new tenants and hear how delighted they are with their new homes.

“Being bordered by the sea, the South Downs National Park and Pevensey Levels, we have limited opportunities in Eastbourne to build the affordable properties that local people need most. However, we have successfully transformed this site from several disused industrial units into seven superb homes.”