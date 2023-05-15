A new report has been created on a park in Crawley.

The report details the work being carried out by Crawley Borough Council to maintain and further improve Worth Park has become a template for green spaces celebrating Keep Britain Tidy’s prestigious Green Flag awards.

The 18-page document, Worth Park conservation report 2023/24 - Conserving and increasing biodiversity at Worth Park, is a concise and colourful overview of how it is looked after.

It explains initiatives to improve biodiversity, its rare plants, award-winning trees, and the range of activities that regularly take place at the park, including croquet, well-being walks and gardening sessions.

New report on park shows off the work done by Crawley Borough Council

Worth Park, which has both Green Flag and Green Heritage status, was completely restored a decade ago with funding from the Heritage Lottery, Big Lottery Fund, and other sources as an important recreational site for the community and as a centre of excellence for the environment and conservation.

Crawley Borough Council Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “This document really showcases how well-maintained Worth Park is and how it has not only become a real asset for the local community but a leader for conservation and biodiversity.

“The restoration of the park has not only transformed its environmental value but has become a real steppingstone to bigger things and this report is a celebration of that and we are delighted that the Keep Britain Tidy group has recognised this in putting it forward as a resource others can follow.”

Green Flag Award International Development Manager for Keep Britain Tidy, Carl McClean, said: “The report is well written with an engaging design and really captures the real essence of Worth Park. A shining example of how to promote work that is being done in the vital area of conservation, biodiversity, and restoration.”