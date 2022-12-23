Newhaven library will be renovated, including the children's and study areas and building improvements.

The library will receive improvements to the main layout with new seating and upgraded children's areas and study spaces.

Refurbishments will include larger areas for computer use, with private pods giving the public confidential space to hold virtual job interviews or get one to one support. The children's area will be redesigned with the aim of improving comfort and enjoyment of the space. East Sussex County Council hope the renovations will improve customer experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improvements to the building will mean a refurbished entrance way on the high street, and a reduction of energy costs and carbon footprint.

Newhaven Library. Photo by Izzi Vaughan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deanne Herriott, a regular user of the library, said: "I hope that they make the children’s section safer, as it is too close to the automatic opening doors onto a busy road."

Amie Ashdown, another regular user of the facility, said: "I am really happy to hear this is happening. I think the activities they offer and the range of books are great. But I agree that security and only one entrance is a big must."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library will be closed between January 20 and February 13 in order to replace the carpet, install energy efficient windows and redesign the layout. The nearest alternative libraries during this time are Peacehaven or Seaford.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council Lead Member for Transport and Environment, said: “Libraries offer a wide range of services and by making them as accessible and comfortable as possible, we hope to encourage even more people to use them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad