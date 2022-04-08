No objection to a former Bognor Regis funeral directors being turned into flats

An application was made for the change of use of 7 Canada Grove into three flats.

A planning statement by Whalebeck said there would be two one person, one bedroom flats with a kitchen and living area and a one person studio flat with an open plan kitchen, living room and bedroom and separate shower room.

The property was a funeral directors from 2009 until it became vacant in September 2020.

No objections have been raised to turn a former funeral directors in Bognor Regis into three flats. Photo: Google Streetview SUS-220218-171112001

To see the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/21/22/PD.

