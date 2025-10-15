Over £700,000 set to be invested into Eastbourne Bandstand works

Eastbourne Borough Council have confirmed that over £700,000 is set to be invested into repairs and upgrades to the Bandstand.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works, scheduled to following the 2025 summer season, is set to deliver ‘enhanced seating for audiences, improving comfort and accessibility’, at the bandstand.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Public safety remains our top priority. To allow repairs and upgrades to be carried out securely, we have planned a temporary closure of access to the Bandstand via the middle and lower promenade until the works are complete. However, promenade access via Grand Parade will remain open throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over recent years and in partnership with Historic England and other statutory consultees, over £1 million of council investment has seen extensive surveys and major refurbishments, including replacement of the stage and roof, drainage upgrades, electrical and lighting improvements, and the restoration of stage doors.

Eastbourne Borough Council have confirmed that over £700,000 is set to be invested into repairs and upgrades to the Bandstand.

“We continue to lobby the government for financial support for the repair and maintenance of the Bandstand. Unfortunately, our bid to the government’s Levelling Up Fund (Round Two) was unsuccessful, as was a separate application to the Heritage Development Trust (Architectural Heritage Fund).

“Despite these disappointments, we will not stop lobbying the government for grant funding and will do everything we can to ensure the Bandstand continues to host wonderful shows for residents and visitors for many years to come.”

In July, a report into Eastbourne’s Bandstand has found several structural elements are ‘in a critical state and dangerously weakened’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, published by Conscious Engineering Design Ltd (CED), has recommended the council seek ‘demolition or a managed programme of safe decline’.

Following the report, Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt assured the public that ‘the Bandstand is safe’.

He said: “The report is detailed and technical, and it's important to clarify that it focuses on the structural colonnades —not the main Bandstand structure or stage area itself.

"These colonnades are currently supported by scaffolding as a precautionary measure, and the report supports the work we’re already undertaking to ensure safety.”

He added that the council ‘will continue investing in [the Bandstand’s] future’.