Members of a Parliament committee have paid a visit to Littlehampton.

Arun District Council said ‘it was great to see’ Littlehampton welcome the Business and Trade Committee on Monday (June 16).

This comes after the council announced the launch of the Littlehampton Retail Start-Up Grant Scheme – a new initiative aimed at ‘revitalising the town centre’ by supporting independent retailers to ‘open in vacant units’.

The scheme offers grants of up to £3,000 to ‘help new retail businesses establish themselves’ in Littlehampton’s High Street, Beach Road, and Surrey Street.

Littlehampton Town Centre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The ‘goal’, the council say, is to ‘reduce the number’ of empty shops, ‘encourage diverse and sustainable’ retail offerings, and support local entrepreneurs in ‘bringing fresh energy to the town’.

Among the Parliament committee members was Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

A council spokesperson said: “The visit began with a warm reception at the station, followed by a guided tour of the town and seafront to showcase the exciting regeneration projects underway.

“The committee saw first-hand how local businesses are collaborating to revitalise the town centre and enhance the visitor and resident experience.

“After the tour, the committee took part in a productive meeting and heard about the work that local businesses owners are doing with the Town Centre Action Group, and the district and town councils.

"The discussion focused on the positive progress being made, as well as the challenges that still need attention to ensure Littlehampton continues to thrive.”

The council’s retail start-up scheme will see grants awarded on a first-come, first-served basis – ‘subject to budget availability’ – and will exclude franchises, national chains, and ‘certain business types’, such as vape shops, salons, and eateries.

The plan was announced after concerns were raised about the future of the town centre.

A reader letter – sent to this newspaper last month – claimed that the West Sussex seaside town is a ‘shell of its former self’, and is ‘lacking a shopping centre of any use to its residents’.

The author of the letter wrote: “There are barbers, hairdressers, cafés, slot machine arcades and charity shops. Where are the high street shops to actually shop in?

“Other than one supermarket, what else makes Littlehampton a town?

"Arun [District] Council / [Littlehampton] Town Council need to rejuvenate this town and make it a place that people want to visit. We have a beautiful seafront and harbour but sadly lacking for visitors to do anything else when they come to town.”

Both councils issued a joint statement in response to the claims made.

“Like many high streets nationwide, Littlehampton has seen a shift in how people shop, work, and spend their leisure time, but rather than resist change, the town has leaned into it,” the statement read.

“At the heart of this transformation is a remarkable statistic: 85 per cent of Littlehampton’s shops are independently owned. This makes the town centre a haven for unique finds, personal service, and local character – qualities that are increasingly valued in a world of online retail and chain-store uniformity."

The district council has since announced the Littlehampton Retail Start-Up Grant Scheme.

Councillor Roger Nash, chairman of the economy committee, said: “This scheme is a fantastic opportunity for aspiring business owners to take their first steps into retail.

"By supporting independent and community-focused ventures, we’re investing in the future of Littlehampton’s high street and looking to create a more vibrant town centre for residents and visitors alike.”

Retail grant applicants have been asked to submit a completed form, a business plan, and evidence of a lease or licence offer. Full guidance and application materials are available by contacting the council’s economic development team. Email [email protected] or phone: 01903 737845.