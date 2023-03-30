A resident has complained to West Sussex County Council about the number of potholes on a busy road in Crawley.

The potholes of various sizes can be seen on Langley Green Drive. Repairs have been carried out on them in the past, but some of the potholes have reappeared.

The issue with potholes is not just isolated to Crawley but is a nationwide problem affecting many towns across the country.

Crawley resident Richard Nixon said: “There are now seven separate potholes of various sizes and depths on the stretch of Langley Drive by Dove Close. Three potholes by Honeysuckle Lane and one by Swallow Road.

“When will a proper repair be done as it is becoming increasingly dangerous to drive vehicles along these roads.”

A spokesperson from West Sussex County Council said: “Jobs to repair defects meeting the investigatory levels set out in the council’s Highway Inspection Manual have been raised, and will be repaired within 28 days. Larger scale patching works have also been identified and will be considered against other countywide priorities in the new financial year.”

