Plans for new bar in Eastbourne met with mixed reaction from residents and businesses

Plans for a new bar in Eastbourne has been met with mixed reaction from residents and businesses.

The proposal, if approved, would see the new business open on 58 South Street, formerly a photography studio.

The pub would ‘specialise in craft beer and cider whilst also stocking quality spirits, wines and other associated drinks’, offering ten taps of draught beer/cider available with additional cask beer and cider.

So far the plans have been met with mixed reaction with four written objections and 12 letters of support submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

58 South Street, a former photography studio. Picture: Google Maps

Joe Hill, Director of Towner Eastbourne in his letter of support on the council’s planning portal said: “This development represents a much-needed addition to the town’s hospitality offer, which is currently under-served in terms of high-quality, independent venues that can cater to both residents and visitors.

“The wine bar would help reinvigorate a stretch of the town centre that is currently dominated by underutilised or low-footfall premises, including a disproportionate number of funeral homes.

"Creating a more vibrant, welcoming and economically active environment on this key route will benefit the wider town centre and help to knit together Eastbourne’s cultural and commercial assets more effectively.

“This investment supports Eastbourne’s visitor economy, which relies heavily on a positive first impression for those arriving by train. A contemporary, well-run hospitality venue in this location would signal ambition and confidence in the town’s future, and I welcome it wholeheartedly.”

Christina Ewbank from the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce also submitted her support for the application.

She said: “A well run, inclusive, up market wine bar for adults would be a welcome addition to the night-time economy of Eastbourne.

“The only drawback is the limited space for outside seating.

“The Chamber of Commerce is pleased to support this application.”

The application however has been met with some opposition including The Lighthouse Medical Practice located on College Road, nearby to where the new bar is being proposed.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “We formally object to this application based on incompatible land use,

public health concerns, and disruption to our quiet residential area.

"We have 18,200 patients and an active Patient Group who we are sure will support us in this objection.

“We regularly deliver life-changing news requiring quiet, confidential environments and a drinking establishment would create noise disruption during sensitive consultations and potentially trigger relapses in recovering patients.

“A licensed premises could increase alcohol-related problems and strain emergency services.

“As healthcare providers, we must advocate for environments that promote rather than undermine patient wellbeing and public health and a drinking establishment is non-compatible with this.

“We already face significant parking challenges for ambulances, paramedics, staff and patients. Competition from drinking establishment delivery vehicles, staff and patrons would worsen access to essential healthcare services for elderly and disabled patients.

“The proposed use would introduce noise, traffic, and anti-social behaviour incompatible with the peaceful character we respect as considerate neighbours.”