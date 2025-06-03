Plans submitted to demolish former piggery in West Sussex village and replace it with seven business units

Plans to demolish a former piggery and replace it with seven business units have been submitted to Horsham District Council.

The application for Northlands Business Park, in Warnham, comes two years after permission was given for four units on the site.

If approved, three dilapidated buildings which are currently used for parking and storage, will be demolished and replaced with the seven office units.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “The existing buildings detract from the overall aesthetic and functional value of the business park and their removal presents an opportunity to enhance the park’s overall appearance, improve its utility, and make it more appealing to prospective tenants or users.

Artist's impression of how the new unit will look. Image: Conrad Koslowsky Architects

“The new facilities are designed to achieve high standards of energy efficiency and environmental performance, incorporating contemporary construction methods and materials that significantly reduce their environmental impact.

“Overall, the proposal reflects a commitment to preserving the natural environment while contributing positively to the local community by supporting economic growth.”

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/0592.