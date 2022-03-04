Councillor George Barton, who represented Peverel ward in Sompting on the district council and also sat on West Sussex County Council, died on January 31 last year.

In his honour, councillor Carson Albury, Mr Barton’s wife, Vee, and representatives from Adur District Council planted the ornamental pear trees on the green in Hamble Road, where Mr Barton used to hold his surgeries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two saplings planted in Hamble Road, Sompting, are in memory of Adur District Councillor George Barton who passed away on 31 January last year

It was Mr Barton’s wish to create an avenue in Test Road, which Hamble Road leads into, and the planting marked the start of phase two of that vision. Eventually, a total of 44 trees will be planted in the road.

Mr Albury, Adur District Council’s executive member for customer services, said: “George was a hugely popular person who worked tirelessly for the people of Sompting and Lancing.

“He always had the interests of the people he represented at heart and did so much good work in the community, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

“George was a great advocate of tree-planting and his vision for Sompting was always to see trees lining the roads. He certainly achieved this in Test Road.

The two saplings planted in Hamble Road, Sompting, are in memory of Adur District Councillor George Barton who passed away on 31 January last year

“These two flowering ornamental pears will be a lasting memorial to a greatly loved and missed district and county councillor.”

Mr Barton was a former Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and attended more than 100 community events when serving as the district’s first citizen in 2020.

He was elected to Adur District Council in 2016 and became Chairman in 2019. During his 12 months in office, he raised some £2,500 for his chosen charity, Electric Storm Youth in Lancing, which helps improve the quality of life for young people in Lancing and Sompting.

He is survived by wife Vee, his two children, Nicholas and Julie, and a grand-daughter, Kate.