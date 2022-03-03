Greenbelt development in Crawley: Save West of Ifield campaign to protect ‘Biodiversity Opportunity Area’

The proposed development will stretch from Crawley to Horsham, connecting the two towns together.

A lot of the species of plants in the area, like the ancient hedgerows, provide homes for many different species of animals and act as carbon sinks.

Many different species of butterflies are found in the area

The area is important to the local community as the land is used by a large number of people recreationally.

Save West of Ifield are campaigning to preserve the area and are looking for local people to get involved.

Vice Chair Annabel Helm: “Save West of Ifield campaign was started because of a proposal from Homes England to Horsham District Council for 10,000 new homes on a greenbelt site.

The area is home to some ancient woodland

“The new development will stretch from Crawley to Horsham and will destroy huge amounts of ancient agricultural and rural greenfield sites in the process.

“It’s a beautiful, agricultural area. The site is entirely greenfield, made up of agricultural land and there is a golf course that’s about to celebrate its hundredth anniversary this year, areas of ancient woodland, hedgerows, very mature trees, wildlife with the River Mole running through the site.

“The question we would like to ask is that with the focus on climate change and the move away from developing greenfield sites into brownfield sites, why isn't the government and developers not looking at stopping the destruction of these carbon sinks and not coming up with more creative alternatives.

West of Ifield is rich in agricultural land

“Sadly, the answer probably is that there isn’t enough profit in it. We need to safeguard our future and be guardians to our natural world.

“Ifield West was designated as green space but unfortunately now we see Crawley as being circled by dual carriageways, we are having access to nature removed from us left right and centre.

“The development will see the full completion of the circling of dual carriageway. Right now the site is used by a huge amount of the community, a lot of dog walkers, huge amounts of biodiversity, farmland and a really thriving golf course.

“It’s being used by many people in the community, it would be a huge loss.

The area is known for its beauty

“As there aren't any main roads in the West of Ifield area at the moment, we are the start of a wildlife corridor which effectively runs all the way to Rusper and Charlwood.

“This means we are home to a huge array of animals such as Little Egrets, Kingfishers, Deer and Rabbits etc. Also from a plant perspective, ancient hedgerows which are being recognised as key carbon sinks and a few ancient trees. It would be a shame to lose them now.

“Sussex Wildlife Trust has designated the area as a biodiversity opportunity area, because of the biodiversity that is here.