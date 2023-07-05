Uckfield's Leisure Centre Pool saved from closure by new council administration

The new Liberal Democrat-Green Alliance for Wealden took over the running of the District Council in May from a long-standing Conservative administration. When they took over Uckfield's Leisure Centre Pool, a valued resource for town residents and the most used pool in the whole of Wealden, was facing imminent closure.

Its threatened closure had elicited local outcry, including several petitions and grassroots campaigns to try and save the swimming pool, but plans had remained in place that the pool would have to close by the end of July 2023.

Now the alliance has announced that the Uckfield swimming pool will no longer be closing later this month and East Sussex County Council has accepted a proposal from the Council to shape a future for the pool.

Lib Dem-Green Wealden Alliance

Councillor Rachel Millward, leader of the Green Group, said: "It was immediately clear to the Alliance that we needed to do all we could to save this vital community resource. We have been able to find some cost cutting and energy saving measures at the same time, which is great, but most of all we are pleased and relieved that so many families from Uckfield and the surrounding areas can continue to enjoy swimming here."

Liberal Democrat Councillor Paul Coleshill, portfolio holder for Economy, Wellbeing and Climate Change, said: "Whilst the deal is not yet signed with ESCC and Freedom Leisure, we are confident that a way forward has been found and look forward to announcing details in the coming weeks."

Further details will be forthcoming from Wealden District Council in the coming weeks.