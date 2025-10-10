'Wealth of experience' - Recommended candidate selected to be next chief executive of Adur & Worthing Councils

A panel of senior councillors in Adur and Worthing have selected their recommended candidate for the role of chief executive.

Experienced local government director Paul Brewer has been selected as the recommended candidate to be the next chief executive of Adur & Worthing Councils.

"The decision was made by the councils’ joint senior staff committee – a cross-party panel of senior councillors from Adur and Worthing – after an extensive interview process,” a councils statement read.

"The recommendation will now go to a meeting of the Worthing full council at Worthing Town Hall on October 21 and a meeting of the Adur full council at The Shoreham Centre on October 23, for ratification.

"If both councils ratify the appointment of Mr Brewer as chief executive and head of the paid service for the councils, he will take up the role later this month.”

The councils said a total of 18 experienced candidates applied for the post, of which seven were ‘long listed and interviewed’.

They added: “Mr Brewer joined Adur & Worthing Councils as a director in 2014 and has spent over 20 years working in local government.

"He brings a wealth of experience in digital innovation, sustainability and partnership working, and has led major changes to modernise services, strengthen the councils’ finances and help communities thrive.

"Since July 2025, he has been serving as interim chief executive of the councils, continuing his commitment to building fairer, greener and more connected places.”

Mr Brewer’s selection comes after West Sussex councils reached a significant milestone in the journey towards reshaping local government.

In the last full week of September, the councils submitted the business case on LGR that was ‘developed jointly with all West Sussex councils’ to the government.

As part of their submission, the councils recommended a two-unitary option for West Sussex, that combines the current Adur, Arun, Chichester and Worthing footprints.