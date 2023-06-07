The council said today (Wednesday, June 7) that the price of parking in Worthing will increase ‘to help fund vital services’, to ‘contribute towards maintenance of the town’s key sites’ and to ‘support the most vulnerable’.

A spokesperson added: “From Friday (June 9) charges will increase at Worthing Borough Council-run car parks to help balance the books, in the face of extra demand on services because of the rising cost of living.

“However they will remain cheaper to use than car parks in other parts of Sussex.”

High Street multi-storey car park is one of the car parks facing the parking change. Photo: Google Street View

The council revealed that ‘short stops’ at the High Street, Grafton and Buckingham Road multi-storey town centre car parks will increase from £1 for one hour to £1.30, and from £2 for two hours to £2.60.

There will be no increase in the cost of parking there for more than two hours or at any time on a Sunday, the council said.

Meanwhile, parking at Beach House will increase by 10p per hour that you stay there, with similar rates of increase at Brooklands, Teville Gate and Lyndhurst Road.

The council said the short stay High Street car park will increase by 20p for stays of up to an hour, by 30p for up to two hours and by 50p for up to three hours.

The spokesperson added: “Parking at the Montague Centre will cost 80p for up to 30 minutes, £1.40 for up to an hour and £2.80 for up to two hours. There are also small increases in the cost of season tickets for the Amelia Park and Marine Crescent car parks.”

A full list of parking charges can be found here.

Earlier this year, Worthing Borough Council was considering introducing charges at its free car parks in Goring Road, Poulters Lane, Sea Lane, Marine Crescent, Brooklyn Avenue and Elm Grove. The council said this was ‘to help fund the maintenance of the sites and other improvements’.

However, councillors ‘opted against’ proceeding with plans after they spoke to local residents and businesses about how it would affect them.

