NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

West Sussex railway incident: Emergency services called

The emergency services were called to an incident on the railway line in West Sussex this afternoon (Monday, July 10).
By Sam Morton
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:24 BST

Southern Rail reported just after 3.40pm that emergency services were ‘dealing with an incident’ between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing.

Its post on Twitter added: “We are currently unable to run services on the line towards Worthing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an update less than ten minutes later, Southern wrote: “The line has reopened.

Most Popular
Southern Rail reported just after 3.40pm that emergency services were ‘dealing with an incident’ between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing. Photo: National World / Stock imageSouthern Rail reported just after 3.40pm that emergency services were ‘dealing with an incident’ between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing. Photo: National World / Stock image
Southern Rail reported just after 3.40pm that emergency services were ‘dealing with an incident’ between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing. Photo: National World / Stock image

“You can continue to use your normal route but please check before you travel as you may need to allow up to an extra 20 minutes to complete your journey.”

According to Network Rail, the incident was affecting routes between Portsmouth & Southsea / West Worthing / Southampton Central and Brighton, and also between Littlehampton and London Victoria

A spokesperson said: “Lines have now reopened following emergency services dealing with an incident between Worthing and Brighton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Emergency services have been dealing with an incident in the Lancing area. Trains were at a stand for a brief period, but are now starting to move again through the area.”

Disruption is expected until 4.30pm, Network Rail said, adding: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."

Have you read?: Sussex heist: Suspect named and charged after crane used in attempt to steal ATM from supermarket

West Sussex cannabis cultivation project: More than 1,000 plants found at industrial estate

Shoreham College celebration for year-11 leavers' in pictures

Related topics:Southern RailEmergency servicesNetwork RailTwitterSouthsea