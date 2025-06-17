Around 50 parking spaces are expected to be made available at Worthing’s Teville Gate site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Worthing Borough Council said the spaces will ‘only be available’ to the residents and visitors registered to the town centre worker permit scheme for the High Street multi-storey car park.

It had been planned that the High Street multi-storey car park would close between June 23 and July 6 as part of Hemiko’s heat network project. However, the developer has since amended its schedule to keep the car park open at weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This came after concerns were raised locally about the simultaneous closures of the High Street and Grafton car parks. The latter remains closed indefinitely due to safety concerns at the seaside site.

Around 50 parking spaces are expected to be made available at Worthing’s Teville Gate site. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Before Hemiko’s adjustment was made, the council said it was freeing up parking spaces in the town centre to create extra capacity for visitors over the coming weeks. This included working on opening up part of the Teville Gate site as ‘additional short-term parking’.

Asked if this was still in the pipeline, a council spokesperson told Sussex World: “Yes, we’ll still be temporarily opening up some of the Teville Gate site to create additional parking in the town centre.

"The temporary car park will only be open on the days that High Street multi-storey car park is closed, and it will only be available to the residents and visitors registered to our town centre worker permit scheme for High Street multi-storey. It’s expected that the temporary car park will have around 50 spaces in total."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teville Gate – often considered to be Worthing’s ‘biggest eyesore’ – has been under-used since the last standing piece of the multi-storey car park was demolished in June 2018.

It had been planned that the High Street multi-storey car park would close between June 23 and July 6 as part of Hemiko’s heat network project. However, the developer has since amended its schedule to keep the car park open at weekends. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In March 2024, it was confirmed that Homes England had acquired the derelict site after offering the council £5.1 million. This was part of plans to ‘regenerate the area’ and ‘create around 250 much needed homes’.

The question is, does the council’s plan to create additional spaces at Teville Gate alleviate the parking problem in Worthing? Have your say in our poll by visiting: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/debate-does-worthing-have-a-parking-problem-have-your-say-5174659