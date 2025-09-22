Worthing care home’s fate to be decided

West Sussex County Council will decide soon whether to close the only residential care home it runs for older people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Tyne, in Worthing, is managed and owned by the council and supports 13 older people with dementia. Its oldest resident is 104.

During a scrutiny committee meeting, councillors were told that a review into the viability of the home had made it apparent that New Tyne was not good value for money, with beds costing £1,532 per person per week, compared to the average market cost of £1,000 per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, the council does not have the £1.46m of capital funds needed to maintain the building.

New Tyne Residential Care Home, Worthing. Image: GoogleMaps

The decision on closing New Tyne – no other option is on the table – will be made by Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults services.

Alan Sinclair, executive director for adults’ services & health, said it was ‘not an easy recommendation to be making at all’, adding that New Tyne was ‘a well-loved and well-run and a very caring service’. But he added that, given the council’s ‘extremely difficult’ financial situation, there was ‘no other option possible’.

Mr Sinclair said: “Social workers will work with people and their families to find the most suitable alternative placement. And independent advocacy will be provided for people where necessary to assure that people are supported into the right sort of service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Tyne is rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission. But Mr Sinclair said demand for the services provided at the home was reducing as other types of care, such as extra care housing and the range of home support, has improved.

Scrutiny committee members had a number of questions, the most vocal of which was about the decision not to hold a consultation into the coming decision – for the sake of the staff as well as the residents.

Dan Sartin, of Unison, said the council had a legal duty to consult because ‘we’re talking about moving people out of their home’.

There were suggestions that the decision be paused while a consultation was held, but others felt this would give people false hope as the only option on the table was closure. This raised questions about the council being ‘pre-determined’ – having already made up its mind – before the plan was even scrutinised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, the committee asked for full engagement with all affected ‘for as long as possible’ before Mrs Jupp made a decision, which is expected in October.

Should she choose to close New Tyne, the council will have to decide what to do with the building.

Reviews are also to be carried out on the council’s five care homes for people with special needs. These reviews will include a consultation period.