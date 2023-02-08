The council said it is ‘aware of problems’ with card payments on pay-and-display parking machines in Worthing – after complaints from residents and visitors to the town.

It has been reported on social media that a number of the card payment machines around Worthing are out of action.

Worthing Borough Council said customers are being allowed ‘additional time’ to find cash to purchase a pay-and-display ticket.

"We are aware of problems with card payments at the on-street pay-and-display parking machines in Worthing,” a spokesperson said.

A number of the card payment machines around Worthing are out of action. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Our supplier is currently investigating the issue but for now the machines are only accepting cash payments.

"Additional time is being given to enable customers to purchase a pay-and-display ticket.

"People should email [email protected] if they have been incorrectly charged for a card payment with proof of cleared payment, name, address and bank details in order for a refund to be made."

In one case, a local man named Les Baxter was charged by the machine in Steyne Gardens on Friday (February 3), despite the transaction being cancelled and not issuing a ticket.

Worthing Borough Council said customers are being allowed 'additional time' to find cash to purchase a pay-and-display ticket. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Mr Baxter said: “The council knew that problem was there but did nothing about it.

“Lots of residents and visitors are being affected. Some didn’t take card or coins.

“To me, if a machine isn’t working, it’s fine, but the council should shut the whole thing down and let people park for nothing until they sort it out. They’ve got a duty of care.”

