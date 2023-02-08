Police have issued a statement following reports of a serious incident in Findon.

A huge emergency response has been reported in Nepcote Lane, Findon, with dozens of emergency service personnel at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesperson said this afternoon (Wednesday, February 8): “Officers are currently on scene in Nepcote Lane, Findon, after responding to concerns for the welfare of a man around 11.25am today.

"Whilst the investigation is ongoing, a cordon has been put in place as a safety precaution and there may be a small amount of disruption to residents in the immediate vicinity.

"There is not thought to be any wider risk to the public.

“A multi-agency response will be present in the area for some time and we are grateful for the public’s patience and understanding while this is ongoing.”

