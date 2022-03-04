It comes after the council was officially recognised as a social housing provider to help reduce the cost and reliance on emergency and temporary accommodation.

A part of the council’s housing strategy, it applied to become a Registered Social Lanlord (RSL) with the Social Housing Regulator last year, meaning the council can apply for government funding opportunities to support the development of social housing in the town.

The council has already housed 37 poeple, including families, in new accommodation in Rowlands Road and Downview Road} since the beginning of the year, which is expected to save the council £160,000 in the first year in emergency accommodation costs.

Worthing Borough Council becomes recognised as social housing landlord

With the council becoming an RSL comes many benefits. The council said it will provide it with access to more capital funding, including from the government’s Rough Sleeping Accommodation programme and the Affordable Homes Programme, as well as making it eligible for funding from Homes England and the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities to support the development of social housing, including temporary and emergency accommodation.

The council said this will enable it to deliver more homes for people who come to the council to ask for help, and become less reliant on private accommodation such as bed and breakfasts.

Worthing Borough Council said the 36 units in Rowlands Road and Downview Road will help to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable people living in town. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Councillor Heather Mercer, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for customer services, which includes housing, said: “By accessing this funding we will be able to develop much-needed social housing to get some of our most vulnerable residents off the streets without using hotels and bed and breakfasts.

“We want to be in a position where we can offer affordable housing, giving Worthing residents stable homes for themselves and their families as a long-term solution to their housing crises.

“It is just one of several projects in the pipeline to improve the service we offer to the people who come to us for help, and it will also allow us to deliver more affordable accommodation and meet our housing strategy objectives.”