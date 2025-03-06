Worthing council upgrading more public buildings
Worthing Borough Council said the upgrades are taking place to make the buildings ‘more energy efficient’.
"Worthing Museum & Art Gallery, Connaught Cinema and the Assembly Hall are receiving either new double glazed windows or additional secondary glazing to reduce energy consumption at each building,” the council reported on social media.
"Currently, each historic building has single glazed windows, which have poor insulation qualities leading to significant heat loss in winter and heat gain in the summer. Some of the windows are also nearing end of life and are in need of replacement.
“The majority of this work is being funded through the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.”
The council said each site are of local historic interest and/or of listed status. With that in mind, ‘quality windows’ will be bought to ‘retain their special’ characteristics and aesthetics and ‘comply fully’ with the Chapel Road Conservation Area.
The council added: “The improvements will help modernise our public buildings and are being made in preparation for their connection to the Worthing Heat Network, which will bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes across the town.
“Worthing Museum & Art Gallery, Connaught Theatre and the Assembly Hall will be some of the first buildings to connect to the network during the first phase of the scheme.”
The council said it will be installing the new glazing at the buildings this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.