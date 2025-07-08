Rubbish had been dumped behind the disused Post Office in Goring Road.

It was a repeat of an incident in February 2024, when local residents reported a ‘major health hazard’ after household items were abandoned.

"We’re pleased to share that fly-tipped waste near the parade of shops in Goring Road has been cleared as a result of our intervention,” a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said.

"Nearby residents alerted us to the mess after they were being impacted by a growing pile of rubbish on private land for a second year running.

“Despite the land being privately owned, we cleared the mess at the site last year out of courtesy for nearby residents and businesses.”

Amid concerns from residents about the fly-tipping, the council told this newspaper that the land affected is privately owned – ‘meaning it’s the responsibility of the occupier to clear’.

"Wanting to see action taken, we wrote to the landowner, asking them to clear the latest mess as soon as possible and state that further action would be taken against them if they didn’t comply with our request,” the latest statement added.

"We’re pleased that the area, located just to the east of Ollivers Chase, has now been cleared, which we’re sure is much to the joy of nearby residents and business owners.

"The landowner has also installed anti fly-tipping signage and cameras to prevent recurrence.”

The council reminded people that fly-tipping is illegal, adding: “We will take action to ensure waste is cleared.

"If residents have evidence to identify someone who’s dumped items illegally, we will investigate and take action against them if appropriate.”

To report a fly-tipping incident, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/report-it/

