Worthing Pier had to close for safety reasons on New Year’s Day.

The decision was made due to the forecast for ‘dangerously high winds’.

"Unfortunately we’re not going to be able to open Worthing Pier on New Year’s Day, as dangerously high winds are forecast to hit Worthing and the south coast,” a social media post by Adur and Worthing Councils read.

"The Met Office has forecast that we’ll have very strong winds all day, including gusts of 65mph, which would make it very difficult to walk along the pier safely. For context, that’s gusts of a similar strength that we had during Storm Darragh a few weeks ago.”

Worthing Pier had to close for safety reasons on New Year’s Day. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

The council liaised with the businesses on the pier to ‘explain to them why we have to keep the pier closed’, so that they could ‘contact any customers and suppliers they need to beforehand’.

The statement continued: “We understand this will be disappointing to those planning to visit the pier but safety remains our top priority. We expect to be able to open the pier again on Thursday, January 2.”

Last month, the council took the decision not to open Worthing Pier on the morning of Saturday, December 7. This was because of the storm force winds of Storm Darragh that were ‘lashing the area’.

The pier had only just reopened to the public the previous Wednesday, after the completion of emergency repair works which lasted for nearly two months.

Although no stormy conditions are expected, further severe weather is predicted this weekend.

With temperatures set to plummet, a severe weather emergency protocol is now in place in Adur and Worthing.

This means that all rough sleepers in Adur and Worthing, ‘who have no alternative option’, can ‘access accommodation if they need to’.

An amber cold health alert has been issued for the South East of England, with temperatures set to plunge as low as minus five in some places.