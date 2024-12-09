Just days after reopening to the public, Worthing Pier had to be closed on Saturday morning due to Storm Darragh.

Worthing Borough Council took the decision not to open Worthing Pier on Saturday morning (December 7) because of the storm force winds of Storm Darragh that were ‘lashing the area’.

The pier had only just reopened to the public last Wednesday, after the completion of emergency repair works which lasted for nearly two months.

The council explained: “Sometimes we get asked why it’s important to close the pier in conditions like this. Basically, the gusts of up to 67mph that we’re currently experiencing mean that you’d struggle to be able to control how you walk up the pier – it’s not just a risk that you might fall into the sea, it’s that you could also suffer a nasty injury by hitting something on the deck.

“We want to keep everyone safe so at the moment the pier will remain closed today but we’ll open the gates as soon as we can.

"It’s not just the pier that is affected by the winds of course – we’ve also closed Highdown Gardens today because of the risk.

“Please take care if you’re out and about. We’ll update you if and when we have more information.”

In an update at 6.40pm, the council said: “Wind strength has dipped so we've been able to open the pier this afternoon. We'll continue to monitor the situation but we're hopeful - thanks to tomorrow's slightly more positive forecast – that we won't need to close it again this weekend. Thanks everyone for your patience and understanding.”

Public gardens had to close all weekend

Worthing’s Highdown Gardens was closed all weekend because of the storm.

The unique chalk garden – nested in the Southdown National Park – announced on Saturday: “We have taken the decision to shut the gardens this weekend due to the very high winds forecast.

"These decisions are never taken lightly and people's safety must come first. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

Weather forecast

After the storm, the Met Office said Monday would be ‘another cloudy day’ with ‘further outbreaks of showery rain’.

The weather experts said strong and blustery winds would continue – ‘gradually easing later’ but feeling cold with highs of eight degrees Celsius.

Tuesday was due to see occasional showers, persisting with conditions ‘generally cloudy and increasingly light winds’ away from the coast.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday read: “High pressure brings settled, largely dry and cloudy conditions with winds falling lighter. Overnight fog and some isolated frost possible at times. Temperatures remaining near normal to rather cold.”

See more at weather.metoffice.gov.uk.