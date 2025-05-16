'Urgent investigations' will be carried out at a seafront car park in Worthing, which has shut with immediate effect.

Worthing Borough Council said it has closed its seafront Grafton multi-storey car park.

"This is to carry out urgent investigations into its condition," a council spokesperson said.

"The car park, off Marine Parade, is more than 60 years old and has required heavy investment in repairs and maintenance in recent years to keep it open and safe.

The council said that the 'age of the building combined with its location' means that some of the concrete inside the Grafton car park is 'failing'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The council carries out full structural surveys of the car park every six months so that it can monitor the effect of the elements on its frame. More frequent visual inspections are also done, as well as strength checks on small areas."

The council said that the 'age of the building combined with its location' means that some of the concrete inside the car park is 'failing'.

"Recent inspections have revealed that some sections of concrete are in a poorer condition than expected," the spokesperson added.

"For that reason, the council needs to carry out urgent investigation work and review the findings to determine how best to ensure that Grafton is safe to use.

"Public safety is the council’s priority so it has immediately closed the whole car park to prevent there being any potential risk to people using it, following advice from independent consulting structural engineers."

The council confirmed the closure 'does not affect' Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Level 1 or 'any of the other nearby shops or flats'.

There is also 'no danger to the main structure of the car park'.

The council continued: "While the car park is being examined, the council is progressing with its work to find a partner to redevelop the site to breathe new life into the Montague Street shopping area and the seafront.

"A number of significant bids have already been received by the council.

"The closure of Grafton will not mean an immediate shortfall of parking spaces in Worthing town centre. There are still well over 1,000 parking spaces across the area, in particular at the Buckingham Road, Civic Quarter and High Street multi-storey car parks."

After the unexpected closure, the council is now speaking to partners about 'ways to help shoppers and visitors to get into the town centre more easily'.

It has also identified alternative parking spaces for the residents of Knightsbridge House 'while a long-term solution is agreed'.

Worthing Borough Council said it has closed its seafront Grafton multi-storey car park. Photo: WBC

The spokesperson said: "Council staff are also discussing the situation with town centre businesses and organising a series of meetings to listen to their concerns and provide advice and information."

In November 2023, the council’s cabinet agreed to market the site of the Grafton multi-storey, with the hope that the car park ‘could be demolished and transformed’ – with the refurbishment of the Buckingham Road car park meaning there would be enough spaces to allow for the permanent closure of the Grafton one.