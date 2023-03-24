Worthing’s deputy mayor has stood down as a councillor, according to the borough council.

Jim Deen was first elected to Worthing Borough Council in May 2018 to represent the residents of Central Ward and was subsequently re-elected in May 2021.

He resigned with immediate effect ‘on health grounds’ yesterday (Thursday, March 23), the borough council has announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of the council, Dr Beccy Cooper, said: “Jim has worked tirelessly for the residents he represents in Central Ward as well as his wider council roles on the planning committee and this year as deputy mayor.

Jim Deen was first elected to Worthing Borough Council in May 2018 to represent the residents of Central Ward and was subsequently re-elected in May 2021.

“He will be much missed but I completely respect that the time is now right for him to focus on his health and enjoying life outside politics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision will be made at the full council meeting on April 18 on who should take Mr Deen's seat on the council’s planning committee, and who should replace him as chair of that committee.

The vacant Central Ward seat will be filled during the council elections on May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad