The council has apologised after grounds maintenance staff caused damage at children’s graves in Durrington Cemetery.

Worthing mum, Gemma Whittington, visited the cemetery in Findon Road on Mothering Sunday (March 19) to be with her late son, Logan, who was stillborn in 2017. But she said the moment was ruined for her when she discovered significant damage had been caused to Logan’s and ‘other precious babies’ gardens’.

"The complete lack of care by the grounds maintenance team this past week has been so shocking,” Gemma wrote on Facebook on Monday. “The damage they caused is extremely distressing. I'm angry and hurting today.”

Gemma said some damage was expected after maintenance work by the council, adding: “The wind carries the grass and they can’t do much about that.”

The council has apologised after grounds maintenance staff caused damage at children’s graves in Durrington Cemetery. Photo: Gemma Whittington

But ‘this time, there was more damage than usual’, she said.

Gemma added: “I was distressed enough as it is, especially when you’re going on Mother’s Day because your baby is there.

"My son’s plot has got off lightly. We plant some daffodils every year and they’ve been completely destroyed.

"But a friend’s son’s plaque has been cut in half. The plaque was on my son’s plot. The fencing has been marked with the strimmers and it had taken off paintwork.

"There’s other bits of damage up there. Solar lights were knocked with the strimmers and wires were damaged.

"I ended up ringing the council on Monday to speak to them, make them aware and start the complaint process.”

Worthing Borough Council has since issued a statement.

A council spokesperson told SussexWorld: “Firstly, we would like to offer our sincere apologies for any upset and distress that has been caused.

“Our grounds maintenance staff always take the utmost care and respect when tending the cemetery but on this occasion, unfortunately there was some damage to a grave marker, as well as to some flowers outside the grave border.

“We are liaising directly with the affected families to find a resolution. We have also decided to purchase smaller scale maintenance machinery to try to prevent damage to planting in the future.”

Gemma said she has also received a personal apology.

She said: “The gentleman from the council explained that it was about ten days ago to make it look nice in preparation for Mother’s Day. It wasn’t how they intended.

“That place at the cemetery is where our children are. It’s such a special and sacred place. Whatever we put onto the plots is the only thing we can really do for them.

"Everything you put on has a meaning behind it. It caused a lot of upset and anger for myself and my husband.”

