Crawley Question Time 2022 panel is revealed

The free event, which gives residents an opportunity to ask questions about topics important to them, takes place from 7-9pm on Wednesday 9 March at Crawley College in the town centre.

Crawley Question Time takes the form of an independently-chaired general debate and discussion. Mark Dunford, Editor of the Crawley Observer, will chair this year’s event.

This year’s panel will be:

- Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council

- Councillor Duncan Crow, Leader of the Opposition at Crawley Borough Council and Cabinet member for Fire & Rescue and Communities at West Sussex County Council

- Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council

- Dr Laura Hill, Clinical Chair, NHS West Sussex CCG

- Chief Inspector Shane Baker, Crawley Police

- A representative from Crawley Young Person’s Council.

There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as COVID-19, community safety, planning, health, Gatwick Airport, parking, the economy and so much more!

The event is open to everyone; the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.

Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “On 9 March, decision makers from across Crawley's public services will be available to answer your questions and address any issues you raise at Crawley Question Time 2022.

“Don't miss out on the opportunity to make your voice heard, sign-up today!”

To register for your free ticket to attend the debate visit crawleyquestiontime.eventbrite.co.ukFree parking will be available between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on 9 March in the Town Hall car park. Paid parking is also available at Crawley College.

If you have any questions about the event, email [email protected] or call 01293 438000.