The election of a leader (together with the election of a mayor and deputy mayor) had been expected to take place at a full council meeting on Wednesday (May 18).

However, on Monday (May 16), Hastings Borough Council confirmed the meeting had been postponed due to ‘ongoing discussions’ between its political parties. The meeting is now expected to take place one week later, on Wednesday, May 25.

The delay follows on from this month’s local elections, which resulted in no party having the 17 seats required for overall control of the council. As it stands, Labour have 15, the Conservatives 12 and the Green Party five.