Crunch council meeting postponed due to 'ongoing discussions' between Hastings' political parties

The naming of a council leader in Hastings has been postponed as political parties continue with negotiations in the wake of the local election.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Monday, 16th May 2022, 2:23 pm

The election of a leader (together with the election of a mayor and deputy mayor) had been expected to take place at a full council meeting on Wednesday (May 18).

However, on Monday (May 16), Hastings Borough Council confirmed the meeting had been postponed due to ‘ongoing discussions’ between its political parties. The meeting is now expected to take place one week later, on Wednesday, May 25.

The delay follows on from this month’s local elections, which resulted in no party having the 17 seats required for overall control of the council. As it stands, Labour have 15, the Conservatives 12 and the Green Party five.

The Hastings Borough Council election count earlier this week

Labour’s Paul Barnett was elected as leader back in April, taking over from Kim Forward, who lost her Gensing seat earlier this month to the Greens.

