Damp treatment plans to remove damp at Chichester City council building withdrawn

Treatment plans to remove damp at the Chichester City Council building have been withdrawn.

By Sam Pole
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:13 am
Treatment plans to remove damp at the Chichester City Council building have been withdrawn. SUS-220330-100912001

The plans would have seen the treatment of the rising damp in the town clerks office, remove damp infested plasterboard to two walls and apply chemical injection into lower perimeter of walls,

The installation of a damp proofing membrane and plasterboard, re-plastering affected the area, the fitting of a new skirting board to the affected area and re-decoration would also have taken place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

To view the full application visit Chichester district’s planning portal using the reference: 21/03225/LBC

Have you read this? Children aged 12 to 15 offered covid vaccinations at Chichester walk-in centre

Don’t miss this story... Bridgerton - See Petworth House in Netflix’s hit show

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

NetflixSussexTwitter