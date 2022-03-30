Damp treatment plans to remove damp at Chichester City council building withdrawn

Treatment plans to remove damp at the Chichester City Council building have been withdrawn. SUS-220330-100912001

The plans would have seen the treatment of the rising damp in the town clerks office, remove damp infested plasterboard to two walls and apply chemical injection into lower perimeter of walls,

The installation of a damp proofing membrane and plasterboard, re-plastering affected the area, the fitting of a new skirting board to the affected area and re-decoration would also have taken place.

To view the full application visit Chichester district’s planning portal using the reference: 21/03225/LBC