‘Dangerous’ road bends at East Sussex village identified for potential safety scheme following collisions and call for urgent changes
Last month Sussex Police said a van collided with the Blacksmiths Arms on the A275, Offham, at about 10.35pm on Saturday, May 11.
Police said a driver from Newhaven was arrested and charged with drink-driving.
On Friday, May 24, there were traffic reports of a collision involving a van and a motorbike on the A275.
The Lewes District Green Party is calling for the County Council to introduce better speed management at the site and along the A275.
Green Lewes District Councillor Joa Saunders (Chailey Barcombe and Hamsey), said: “Drivers approaching Offham need to be slowed down earlier and warned that the bends are dangerous. The confusion caused by the constant change in the speed limit is dangerously confusing to drivers. Sensible speed management could include removal of the short stretch of national speed limits just before it drops to 40 and then 30mph in short order. The speed limits at Nevill, Offham, and Cooksbridge are different to Chailey. This lack of consistency puts peoples lives at risk.”
Councillor Johnny Denis, the leader of the Green Group at ESCC, said: “Time and time again we raise the issue of having lower speeds in our villages but it falls on deaf ears.”
There have been other collisions reported on the A275 over the past year. A Lewes Green Party spokesperson added: “Villagers have countless stories of cars driving into their gardens.”
An ESCC spokesperson said: “We can advise that the bends just to the north of the Blacksmiths Arms have been identified as a site for a potential Local Safety Scheme due to the number of collisions that Sussex Police have recorded there. We will be looking at appropriate road safety interventions on the approaches to and through the bends, which will include the stretch of road in front of the Blacksmiths Arms. In addition to this, the Road Safety team are currently reviewing all speed limits on the A and B class road network to ensure that they are set appropriately as part of the Speed Management Programme. Reduced speed limits are one of a number of tools that can be used to improve Road Safety.”
