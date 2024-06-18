Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Sussex County Council has confirmed that the bends on a road at Offham are being considered for road safety interventions after a series of accidents.

Last month Sussex Police said a van collided with the Blacksmiths Arms on the A275, Offham, at about 10.35pm on Saturday, May 11.

Police said a driver from Newhaven was arrested and charged with drink-driving.

From left: Green Lewes District Councillor Joa Saunders (Chailey Barcombe and Hamsey), Blacksmiths Arms landlord Fitzroy Benjamin and Green Lewes District Councillor Lucy Agace (Ouse Valley and Ringmer) outside the damaged pub

The Lewes District Green Party is calling for the County Council to introduce better speed management at the site and along the A275.

Green Lewes District Councillor Joa Saunders (Chailey Barcombe and Hamsey), said: “Drivers approaching Offham need to be slowed down earlier and warned that the bends are dangerous. The confusion caused by the constant change in the speed limit is dangerously confusing to drivers. Sensible speed management could include removal of the short stretch of national speed limits just before it drops to 40 and then 30mph in short order. The speed limits at Nevill, Offham, and Cooksbridge are different to Chailey. This lack of consistency puts peoples lives at risk.”

Councillor Johnny Denis, the leader of the Green Group at ESCC, said: “Time and time again we raise the issue of having lower speeds in our villages but it falls on deaf ears.”

There have been other collisions reported on the A275 over the past year. A Lewes Green Party spokesperson added: “Villagers have countless stories of cars driving into their gardens.”