Deadline to challenge Goring Gap appeal decision ‘just weeks away’

Persimmon Homes now has permission in principle to build 475 homes with parking, landscaping, and a three-arm roundabout junction on land to the north-west of Goring-by-Sea railway station.

Planning inspector Rory Cridland ruled in the developer’s favour last month following an appeal over the land, which forms part of the Goring Gap.

The council turned down the planning application and fought the subsequent appeal as it considers the land an ‘important area of green space’.

The Chatsmore Farm site at the Goring Gap, Worthing SUS-220329-084416001

Protests against the appeal decision were held on both Friday and Saturday.

At a meeting on Wednesday (March 23), the council’s planning services manager Gary Peck said there are just ‘weeks left’ to challenge the decision.

“Clearly officers, and I’m sure members and certainly local residents, are all extremely disappointed with this [appeal] decision,” said Mr Peck.

“We’ve been looking at it very carefully over the last few weeks because there is a six-week challenge period by way of judicial review.

“Now, it has to be on a point of law rather than we just don’t like the decision – we have to find an inspector has erred in law.

“We have been looking very carefully at his comments, particularly in relation to the green gap and the emerging local plan.

“Some of the conclusions personally I find extremely surprising.”

Mr Peck said officers are continuing to work with the council’s barrister to see if there are grounds for a judicial review, but the deadline is fast approaching.

“We are very actively looking at whether we have grounds to challenge the decision at present,” Mr Peck said.

The planning inspector’s decision was issued on February 25 which means there are just two weeks left to appeal it.

Government guidance says an appeal decision can be challenged in the High Court but only if the planning inspectorate made a ‘legal mistake’ before coming to a decision.

This was also made clear during Prime Minister’s Questions last Wednesday (March 16) when Sir Peter Bottomley (MP for Worthing West) raised the appeal decision in the House of Commons.

Sir Bottomley will join protesters at Chatsmore Farm on Friday (March 25) and a separate protest is set to be held on Saturday (March 26).

“We come together to send a clear message – revoke the planning inspectorate’s unjust and undemocratic decision,” said the MP.

“We also join in giving the support needed to Worthing Borough Council in making the case clear for a challenge in the High Court.

“I invite all with an interest in protecting our cherished green spaces and divides to join with us on Friday.

“Bring your family, bring your friends, bring your neighbours.

“Together, as one united community without divide, we say NO to Persimmon.”

Worthing Borough Council leader Kevin Jenkins has also written to Housing Secretary Michael Gove over the decision.

The council leader previously made a commitment to keep the land open and undeveloped when he said: “This administration will fight for the residents to ensure that Chatsmore Farm, the Goring Gap, and Brooklands will not be developed on.

“As far as this administration is concerned, those gaps will not be built on – that is our pledge to the people of Worthing.”

