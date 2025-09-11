Disposal of open space at Worthing park announced

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
Notice of the disposal of open space at a Worthing park has been published, affecting a strip of land mostly 6.6 metres in width.

Worthing Borough Council proposes to dispose of land at Homefield Park by way of a 99-year lease granted for operating heat network supply apparatus in connection with the Worthing Heat Network.

The notice states: "The land to be leased will comprise of subsoil and under-surface of a strip mostly 6.6 metres in width, except for an 18 metre long section, which will be 9 metres in width.

"The upper limits will be 0.5 metres below the surface and the lower limits will be 1 metre below the invert of the lowest laid pipes forming part of the Heat Distribution Network."

Notice of the disposal of open space at Homefield Park in Worthing has been published, affecting a strip of land mostly 6.6 metres in width.placeholder image
Plans showing the location of the land concerned may be inspected at the Town Hall, 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4pm Friday.

Any objections should be made in writing no later than 5.00pm on Wednesday, September 24, and marked for the attention of Property & Investment Manager, Adur and Worthing Councils (ref: Homefield Park Pipeline Lease) and sent to Town Hall, Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1HA or by email to [email protected]

