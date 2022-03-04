East Sussex county councillors express support for Ukraine

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (March 1), Conservative council leader Keith Glazier told councillors he intended to write to the prime minister and the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK to express the authority’s support and to condemn the actions of Russia.

The letter would also set out support for moves to accept refugees to the UK, including initiatives that Cllr Glazier said were expected to come in the near future.

Ukraine flag

Cllr Glazier said: “I think it is appropriate for us this morning to reflect on what is going on around the world.

“This morning I am proposing we write to the prime minister and the Ukraine ambassador expressing our condemnation for the actions of Russia and our support for the government and the people of Ukraine.

“We welcome the initiatives the government have announced with regard to refugees and welcome announcements that the government are expected to make shortly.”

Cllr Glazier invited the leaders of the council’s other political groups to co-sign the letter, an offer which was accepted across the board.

Cllr David Tutt, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: “I am sure that in East Sussex we will do all we can to support refugees who come from Ukraine across not just county but across boroughs and districts as well.

“It is a dreadful situation that those people face and our hearts go out to them.”

Similar statements of support were made by Green Party co-leader Georgia Taylor, Independent Democrat leader Stephen Shing and Labour co-leader Chris Collier.

Later in the meeting, councillors also discussed whether it would be appropriate to update the council’s strategic risk register to consider what impacts the conflict could potentially have on the council’s operations.

Chief executive Becky Shaw said this was being looked at, in particular the ‘increased risk’ of a potential cyber attack (which is already considered a high risk by the council).

Cllr Glazier also said the Ukrainian flag would fly from County Hall during the next full council meeting.