The Green Flag Awards are given to beautifully maintained sites that achieve the highest possible environmental standards and offer first-rate visitor facilities.

Beech Hurst Gardens and Victoria Park in Haywards Heath, St Johns Park in Burgess Hill, and East Court and Ashplats Wood in East Grinstead are among the 2,208 green spaces in the UK celebrating success.

MSDC deputy leader John Belsey said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive Green Flag Awards for East Court and Ashplats Wood, Beech Hurst Gardens, Victoria Park and St Johns Park once again.

“High quality green spaces mean so much to our residents, even more so following the coronavirus lockdowns, which reminded us to value the time we’re able to spend outside.

“It’s wonderful that four of our parks meet the Green Flag standard of excellence and these awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining them to such a high level.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these Mid Sussex parks worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“They are vital green spaces for the community in Mid Sussex.

“This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.