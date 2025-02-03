Garage site will become ‘much-needed family homes’ in East Sussex village

Lewes District Council has announced that work has started on building three new ‘high-quality’ homes on a site in Ringmer that was once occupied by under-utilised garages.

The council said the old garages were on brownfield land that the council owns at the rear of Broyle Close.

They have now been demolished and groundworks are set to begin.

Councillor Mark Slater, Cabinet Member for Social Housing and Tenants, said: “I’m delighted that work is starting on this high-quality council development that will provide much-needed homes for local families on the housing register. Converting brownfield sites like this into small bundles of homes is a winning formula and we are looking to redevelop more underutilised garage sites in this way across the district.”

Lewes District Councillor Mark Slater (second from left) at Boutique Modern in Newhaven where the housing is manufactured

The council said the three-bedroom homes will be constructed to ‘exacting energy performance specifications’, including solar PV systems to generate electricity, which will keep running costs low for residents. Boutique Modern will build them as part of a four-year framework agreement to deliver council homes across the district.

A council spokesperson said: “Founded in 2009, Boutique Modern specialises in high-quality, sustainably built, affordable housing that is manufactured offsite at its factory in Newhaven before the completed homes are transported and installed onsite, reducing the impact on the environment and build-time of developments. Scheduled for completion by winter 2025, the new homes in Broyle Close will feature two allocated parking bays per house, plus a visitor's bay and four unallocated parking bays.”