Five prospective parliamentary candidates seeking to represent the Chichester constituency in the general election went head to head in a live question time hosted and organised by Chichester Cathedral on Wednesday, June 26.

Each of the five candidates representing Conservative, Lib Dem, Labour, Greens and Reform UK were invited by the cathedral and drew lots as to where they sat and the order in which they addressed the audience.

Gary Shipton, the independent chair who is editor-in-chief of Sussex World and its weekly newspapers across Sussex, including the Chichester Observer, selected a broad cross section of questions from those submitted by the audience.

The candidates then each had a total of 12 minutes across the evening to answer the questions. Mr Shipton said the aim was to ensure that all candidates were treated as fairly and impartially as possible.

Hustings at Chichester Cathedral. L-R: Tim Young (Green), Gillian Keegan (Conservative), Gary Shipton (Chair), Teresa De Santis (Reform), Tom Collinge (Labour), Jess Brown-Fuller (Liberal Democrat)

Afterwards, the candidates reiterated their key points which are listed below in alphabetical order of the candidate.

Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrats, described Chichester as an exceptional area which deserved a hard-working constituency MP who recognised both its growing problems and its incredible potential.

As a long-term resident, former business owner and current CDC Cabinet member, Jess described how water pollution, unsustainable planning, expensive housing, lack of local policing, poor access to dentists, doctors and special educational provision, and climate change were all impacting local people.

Jess promised to work collaboratively with fellow MPs of all parties in Westminster and with local councils, statutory bodies, companies, and the community to improve life for her constituents, if honoured to be elected.

Tom Collinge, Labour, said: "Change is coming to Chichester but the key question of this election is what kind of change we want to see. A vote for Labour in Chichester is a vote for a credible, costed plan to get our future back, and a chance to put our city and the towns around at the centre of the transformation that will sweep the country. A transformation for working people, for public services, for our economy, and our environment. A better Britain is possible and we can be part of it."

Teresa De Santis, Reform UK, said: "Thank you, Gary Shipton, Chairman of the Chichester Cathedral hustings for inviting Reform UK and to the Cathedral staff for their hard work. Local issues being the theme of the evening you would never have guessed we were in a General Election. Before Chichester or any of the outlying villages in the constituency’s problems can be dealt with - sewage, NHS, crime, economy - the Government will have to Reform the Nation. Local councils are not equipped to deal with these major national issues. Career politicians broke this country and Reform UK have the business acumen to drive the economyforward."

Gillian Keegan, Conservative, said: "I have really loved representing Chichester and the surrounding areas since 2017. In that time I’ve worked with many local people to make progress on the major issues facing our community – from holding Southern Water to account on sewage discharges to strengthening our local NHS with our New School of Nursing and Allied Health.

"I'm standing to be re-elected on my strong record of delivery, my years of experience in both government and business and my commitment to change peoples lives for the better. If re-elected I will continue to be a strong voice standing up for you in Parliament."

Tim Young, Green Party, said: "The cost of living crisis was driven by high energy prices and cheapest energy is renewable. Renewables are not just cheap, reliable and safe, but a green energy transition is essential to meet net zero targets. Greens oppose expensive new road building – believing a better solution is to take traffic off the roads by investing in public transport.

"Road building is also a tax on those who don’t drive. The best way to protect rivers and the sea is to take water firms back into public ownership. Greens would fund public services with a tax on those with the broadest shoulders."

There are six candidates standing in total for the constituency and the list also includes Independent Andrew Emerson.

Mr Shipton said hustings are a vital part of the local democratic process and he was pleased to support the event by chairing it. He praised the cathedral and its staff for staging such an important event.