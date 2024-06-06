Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the seven key local issues that will determine the election in Sussex – according to the stories people have been reading on Sussex World.

Sussex is guaranteed to get at least five new MPs after voters go to the polls in the upcoming general election.

After months of speculation, the date for the general election is now set for Thursday, July 4, and five Sussex constituencies are to have new representatives at Parliament.

With the parties’ campaigns well under way, here are the issues we think will play a huge part in determining which way people vote.

Sussex is guaranteed to get five new MPs following the upcoming general election (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Sewage

In April, the shadow environment secretary visited West Sussex to speak with residents about their concerns over flooding and sewage.

Steve Reed MP visited Southwick on Wednesday (April 10) to talk about sewage and ‘Labour’s plans to crack down on polluting water companies’.

Among the water companies which have come under fire is Southern Water.

A spokesperson said: “We know our performance needs to improve. That's why we've set out an ambitious two-year plan to address our challenges and focus on the operational turnaround of the company to 2025.

“Our overall goal is to provide a better service to our customers and to ensure that we're doing everything we can to protect our environment in the years ahead.

“We know these plans are ambitious. However, we have 2,500 dedicated scientists, engineers and industry professionals who are dedicated to making this plan a reality.

“Until 2025, we’ll be reporting on progress every six months.”

Potholes

Amid the news that roads in the UK are at ‘breaking point’ due to potholes, Sussex World launched a campaign – calling for immediate action to improve the worsening situation in West Sussex and beyond.

Many drivers have suffered damage to their cars and action needs to be taken. A report from The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) said councils were expected to fix two million potholes in the current financial year – that is 43 per cent higher than the previous year and confirms repairs are at an eight-year high.

Hospital and GP waiting times

Hospital and GP wait times came up in conversation when Labour leader Keir Starmer visited Crawley in February.

This came after TV presenter Piers Morgan told Rishi Sunak that his mother experienced a ‘scene out of a war zone' when she was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in recent months.

Sir Keir deferred the question – over what the Labour government would do to ease the problem – to Liz Kendall, Labour MP for Leicester West.

She said: “We will create two million more hospital and other appointments, paid for by scrapping non-dom tax status.

"I do know the problem with getting GP appointments. I hear this regularly from my parents what a struggle it is to get through the 8am wait.

"That’s not right for people desperate to get their health problem sorted. It builds up problems in the long-run and costs the tax payer more.

"Our big plan is to shift the focus of healthcare out of hospitals into the community and more towards prevention.”

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Rishi Sunak said: “When you shut down the country for the best part of two years, that has had an impact on everything since then. And we just have to recognise that reality.

"What we can do is put more money in and hire more people – which we are – and put more diagnostic treatment in to get the tests and scans they need quicker.

"Ambulance and waiting times are better this winter than when I first got the job. That shows we are making progress but it's not good enough."

A27

Sir Keir said he would have a ‘proper plan for roads and infrastructure’ – none more so than the A27.

This came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Sussex World that congestion along the A27 between Adur and Chichester is something that is ‘consistently raised in Parliament as being an issue’.

A ‘new approach’ has been proposed to ‘mitigate traffic impacts’ on the A27 Chichester Bypass, the district council has said.

Meanwhile, members of the Chichester and Arun Green Party said last year that they were delighted to see plans for the A27 Arundel bypass put ‘back on the shelf where they belong’.

In a ministerial statement, Mark Harper MP, secretary of state for transport, said the bypass scheme would be moved to the third phase of the government’s Road Investment Strategy, which covers 2025-30.

He added that the project faced ‘a range of challenges including environmental considerations and ongoing scope and design changes to ensure stakeholders’ views are fully considered’.

Train strikes

Delays on the railway in Sussex are a daily occurrence. Readers often joke that this newspaper would be better off reporting when services are running smoothly.

There have also been regular train strikes in recent years as a pay dispute continues between railway workers’ unions and the government.

Resolving this dispute must surely be a big priority for whoever comes out on top from the General Election.

Building on green spaces

One thing all parties share the same view on is that green spaces should be protected.

Proposals for a 475-home development at Chatsmore Farm were refused by Worthing Borough Council and have even been the subject of a High Court battle.

A new public inquiry on plans had been scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, as developer Persimmon continues to push to be allowed to build on the land – but has since been delayed until later this year.

"The Chatsmore Farm public inquiry will now take place in Worthing this autumn,” a council statement, on March 6, read.

"Persimmon Homes is continuing to push for permission to build 475 properties on the green gap between Worthing and Ferring despite the company losing a series of court challenges.

“The Planning Inspectorate had organised dates in February to hear evidence about the planning application but these had to be scrapped when the inspector involved became ill.

“It has now been decided that the inquiry will take place on 17th and 18th September, 24th, 25th and 26th September, and 1st, 2nd and 3rd October.

“The hearings will be held at Worthing Town Hall. They are open to the public and anyone can come along to listen to what is being said.

“Timings will be agreed closer to the inquiry and we will then share them with you.

“As a council for the community, we are clear - our green spaces are vital for our health and the health of our planet. This includes Chatsmore Farm and we are fighting to protect it from housing.”

It had been hoped that the start of the Chatsmore Farm public inquiry would only be delayed by one week, after the planning inspector fell ill.

This came after protestors gathered at the land to ‘form the word no’ on Saturday, February 3.

The event was organised by Sir Peter Bottomley, Conservative MP for Worthing West.

According to Persimmon, the local homes guarantee will see 40 per cent of all homes for private sale reserved for a period of six months for people with a local connection to Worthing, ‘as defined by the council’.

The developer said this ‘complements’ the 40 per cent of homes that will also be made available for shared ownership and affordable rent.

Worthing Borough Council said it has been clear that green spaces are ‘vital for our health and the health of our planet’.

"This includes Chatsmore Farm and we are fighting to protect it from housing,” a spokesperson added.

Anti-social behaviour and business crime

A number of villages in Sussex have been blighted by anti-social behaviour and business crime in recent times – none more so than Barnham.

The village will see an increased police presence after a dispersal order was authorised for a second time.

A Sussex Police spokesperson explained: “The 48-hour order was authorised to begin at 6pm on Thursday (May 30), giving police the power to remove individuals from an area should they be committing anti-social behaviour, who then face further action should they return within a certain time period.

“Anti-social behaviour has been reported at Barnham Railway Station and the surrounding areas in recent days, and an increased police presence should be expected during this time.”

This came after a restaurant owner, named Muhammed Islam, 64, was attacked by a group of youths in The Square, Barnham on Sunday, May 19. Video of the incident, which has since gone viral, is being investigated by Sussex Police.

Incidents of violence and shoplifting in the village have become so frequent, local businesses got together to hire private security.

A public meeting in the village hall with more than 200 locals heard how feel they are hostages due to the ongoing anti-social behaviour.

The meeting was prompted by another shocking video of staff being attacked at Barnham Railway Station over the Easter holidays.

A police spokesperson added: “For details on antisocial behaviour, please visit the dedicated page on our website.