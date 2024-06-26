Political opinion: Mims Davies joined in Copthorne by the Minister for Security and Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been supplied by the Conservative Party. Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, was joined in Copthorne by Security Minister and Sussex PCC.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Mims Davies, Parliamentary Candidate for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, was thrilled to be joined in Copthorne by special guests Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat MBE VR and recently re-elected Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne OBE.

Mims Davies PPC said: "It was lovely to be joined in Copthorne yesterday by special guests, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne OBE & Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat

"It feels very fitting as Armed Forces Day approaches to be joined by veteran and Minister of State for Security discussing just some of the commitments the Conservatives are and have been making to Veterans' Affairs (under Johnny Mercer) and Defence.

“Including commitments to Veterans' Health, our commitment to boost Defence spending to our new NATO standard of 2.5% of GDP by 2030 in order to protect British interests at home and abroad in an increasingly hostile world. As well as maintaining the base operating budget of the Office for Veterans Affairs at £10 million throughout the next Parliament.

“As well as veterans affairs, fraud and police presence are topics that are coming up on doorsteps. Visibility matters and this is why Katy and I are looking at how to improve this when it comes to police station presence, particularly in East Grinstead.

“Everyone should feel safer in their homes and community.

“Thank you to Tom, Katy and the team for joining me.