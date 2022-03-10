Goring pub wants to build wooden pergola for outdoor seating

An application for the structure, in the pub garden of The Mulberry in Goring Road, has been submitted to Worthing Borough Council.

As well as constructing a timber pergola with polycarbonate roof, lighting and heating, the pub also plans to carry out a number of minor site maintenance works.

These include replacing existing fences, improving existing surfaces and equipment, new lighting festoon posts and work to the existing greenery.

The Mulberry pub in Goring Road (Google Maps Streetview)

According to the application: “The new pergola will be placed on a flat, level surface, easily accessible from the main building with no change in level. The existing paving to the patio will also be improved and made good where necessary. As a consequence, the changes will provide better access to a wide range of users.

“The provision of new outdoor space ensures that the indoor areas of the venue are less prone to overcrowding and make it possible to maintain a greater distance between customers.

“The existing level access arrangements are not affected by this proposal.

“In conclusion, it is considered that these proposals will be to the benefit of the building both in terms of presentation of the site and ensuring the economic viability of the pub going forward into the future.

Proposed pergola

“This is of particular importance in light of the frequent closures of local pubs and their disappearance as community assets in their own right.”

To view the plans visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/planning/applications/view/ using code AWDM/2211/21.