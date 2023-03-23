The James West Community Centre will celebrate five years this summer since it first launched and opened to the public in 2018.

A valuable asset to the community, the centre, located in Brunel Drive in north Hailsham, currently has a wide range of local groups and people of all ages using the space and facilities on a regular basis.

The provision of a community hall and sports facility was made as part of the initial planning agreement between Hailsham Town Council and Welbury Farm developer Taylor Wimpey in 2018 and has since become an integral part of the local community for people to socialise, stay fit and take part in various activities.

"Over the last five years, the James West Community Centre has been on quite a journey," said deputy town clerk and business rnterprise manager Mickey Caira. "The centre has played host to sports training sessions and tournaments, wellness workshops, keep fit classes and more - even baby ballet classes!"

James West Community Centre - Brunel Drive, Hailsham

"Apart from the centre being closed for much of 2020, which was a trying year for us all on the whole with national lockdowns and restrictions in place, the centre has attracted a good membership base and sees a lot of visits a year, although there are openings for other local clubs and groups to benefit from using the facility."

"Since opening, this purpose-built centre has already begun to play a key role in enabling Hailsham to fulfil its potential as a vibrant and inclusive town and we hope it continues to be a popular community hub, offering a range of activities for local residents."

The centre is able to accommodate an audience of around 200 seated, in addition to two meeting rooms. The facility also includes a modern kitchen, storerooms, toilets, changing rooms and a PA system.

Hirers are able to use the James West Community Centre for social clubs and activities, sports and games, dancing and exercise, pre-school and toddler groups, craft exhibits, after-school clubs, family functions, quiz nights and fundraising events, as well as seminars, conferences, business meetings and public consultation events.

James West Community Centre - Sports Hall

Current regular hirers include Hailsham Table Tennis Club, Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Active, Hailsham Voices Pop Choir, FLexercise, Elements Yoga, PW Performers and Baby Ballet. The centre also hosts meetings provided by the AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and Hailsham Parkinsons Society.

The town council also operated a warm bank facility at the centre during the recent winter months to help residents who are struggling to pay their heating bills amid the cost-of-living crisis. Due to considerable take-up, the facility continues to operate post-winter on weekend mornings under the name 'Cake & Chatter'.

Town clerk John Harrison commented: "The James West Community Centre has made such a difference in terms of enabling different groups and organisations to work seamlessly in partnership with the community in Hailsham. The aim of the facility is to bring everyone together in one convenient place for local people, along with decent meeting spaces for local groups."

"I'm delighted that the centre has had a good first five years with the different groups and services working together to provide a high-quality facility for local people, and has become such a positive asset to the town."

James West Community Centre - Meeting Room

For further information or to make a booking, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702.

