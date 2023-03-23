Eastbourne floodgates closed due to predicted storms and high tides

A decision has been made to close floodgates along Eastbourne promenade due to predicted storms and high tides, according to the council.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said: “With some waves predicted to be very large, we are urging anyone visiting our beaches to stay away from the sea edge as you could be quickly dragged out to sea by the tide.

“The storm tides can also form sudden drops known as ‘cliffing’ on our beach front which can be hazardous to users.”

From Monday, March 27, there will be mechanical equipment on areas of Eastbourne beach to help redistribute shingle and to make it safe again, EBC added.

Eastbourne seafront

The spokesperson said: “Please use caution when in the area and give our contactors the time and space they need to carry out these works safely.”

In an emergency people are urged to contact the coastguard immediately on 999.

