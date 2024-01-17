Henry Smith MP calls for Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill to apply throughout the UK union

Henry Smith MP calls for improved animal welfare measures throughout the Union and welcomes Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill passing the House of Commons

Henry Smith MP has spoken in Parliament in support of enhanced animal protections throughout the United Kingdom as the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill was approved by the House of Commons (on Monday, 15th January).

Speaking in Central Lobby after the Bill was approved by the Commons, Henry said: “I was pleased to support an amendment to this Bill seeking to ensure that the important measures brought forward in the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill will apply throughout our United Kingdom.

“As a passionate advocate for improvements in animal welfare protections it’s vital we continue to enhance these measures wherever we can.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

“It’s incredibly welcome that the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill has been approved by the House of Commons and I urge members of the House of Lords to work constructively to ensure this legislation passes as a matter of urgency.

“This is a historic moment – on a cause I and many others have campaigned passionately on over many years – and an issue which can now be addressed as a result of our leaving the European Union.”

The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill delivers on a key manifesto commitment to ban the export of live animals including cattle, sheep and pigs.

Now possible upon Brexit, this legislation will stop animals enduring unnecessary stress, exhaustion and injury on long journeys.

The Crawley MP took part in the Bill’s Committee of the whole House. Later that evening, the Bill was approved unanimously by MPs at third reading, meaning the legislation now goes to the House of Lords for the next stages of its progress through Parliament.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Henry Smith MP said: “The right hon. Gentleman has been speaking eloquently this evening on two important principles that I hope every Member of the House will support: the principle of the Union of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the principle of ending suffering through improved animal welfare.

“While I am sorry that the amendment he sought did not come to a vote this evening, I hope that the Government will reflect on the fact that, whether it is in live animal exports from the United Kingdom or the importation of the body parts of endangered species, those principles of the whole Union and animal welfare should be paramount.”

