Some 267 properties across the Lewes district are being retrofitted to improve energy performance and reduce carbon emissions.

Lewes District Council has revealed that its project to decarbonise council homes has seen many sustainability improvements.

These include: Solar PV, loft insulation, window and door upgrades, draughtproofing, wall insulation and air source heat pumps.

The council said this has been made possible by a council investment of £2.7 million, as well as a £2 million government grant.

Councillor Mark Slater with Mrs Tozer in Cooksbridge, and the team from CDS Electrical

Councillor Mark Slater, Cabinet Member for Tenants and those in housing need, visited a council home in Cooksbridge recently where the heating system had been upgraded and Solar PV and loft insulation installed. He said: “I was pleased to meet Mrs Tozer and the team from CDS Electrical and hear about the all the sustainability improvements that have been carried out on the property. With lower energy bills making a positive difference for tenants and progress towards the council’s net zero carbon target by 2030, this project is great news for everyone.”

The work follows an in-depth study by council officers that looked into the most realistic and cost-effective decarbonisation solutions. The council said there have been significant reductions in carbon emissions (41 per cent) and greenhouse gas emissions (17.6 per cent).

Councillor Slater said: “The commitment of our council and the incredible efforts of the teams involved are helping us create a more sustainable future. We want to create a better quality of life for our tenants and set a benchmark for environmental responsibility in local communities.”