Improvements to major route in and out of Chichester proposed

Back in 2019, West Sussex County Council commissioned a feasibility study to come up with a list of transport improvements needed to support the delivery of Chichester’s local plan (2014-2029).

One of the priorities identified was the sustainable transport corridor, with improvements suggested along Oving Road.

A range of improvements are being considered between the A259 Needlemakers in the west and the A27 Chichester Bypass in the east.

West Sussex County Council wants to encourage more walking and cycling

These include:

• Dedicated space for cycling

• Wider footways and/or areas of shared space

• Raised tables along some side road junctions to reduce vehicle speeds and make it safer and easier to cross for pedestrians and cyclists

• Converting sections of the road to one-way in order to improve traffic flow.

This is one of several proposals WSCC has published for consultation this week.

According to the council’s webpage: “The improvements would help connect areas to the East of Chichester, such as Shopwhyke and Tangmere, to the city centre. This would improve the link between employment and leisure opportunities in Chichester with more residential areas.

“In developing more specific proposals along Oving Road, a number of design challenges need to be taken into account. These include the need to maintain existing on-street parking along certain sections of the route and the need to ensure bus services are still able to operate effectively.

“It will therefore be important to balance the needs of different road users when designing a scheme here.”

Information about each proposal can be found on the engagement web page where people can provide their feedback until Tuesday April 5.

The comments will help the council to identify key constraints, issues and opportunities that will be used to help shape the proposals before

they are presented at the phase two, formal consultation later this year.

As well as helping to improve the health, wellbeing and safety of West Sussex residents, it is hoped that improving facilities for walkers and cyclists will support the local economy, reduce congestion and carbon emissions.