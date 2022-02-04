Councillor Carr added: “My sincere thanks to all the volunteer litter pick groups for the sterling work they carry out in helping us to improve the cleanliness of Lewes district.”

Lewes District cabinet councillors have agreed a new campaign, called The Litter and Fly-tipping Reduction Strategy and Action Plan, to tackle behaviours that damage the environment.

Anyone found fly-tipping, littering, graffitiing, fly-posting or failing to pick up their dog’s mess can be fined or, where appropriate, face legal proceedings in court.

Lewes District Council increase council tax to 9p a weekCouncillor Julie Carr, cabinet member for Recycling, Waste and Open Spaces, said: “Our district is a beautiful place to live and work and we want to make sure the environment is of the highest quality for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“The vast majority of us agree that littering, fly-tipping or not clearing up after your dog is totally unacceptable but still some people continue to blight our public spaces with their careless actions.

“My message to them is: ‘Stop this anti-social behaviour now!’ We have a zero-tolerance approach to crimes against the environment and are proactive in bringing the culprits to justice whenever evidence is found.”

Residents are encouraged to report fly-tipping using the Report It smartphone app or on our website.

Councillor Carr added: “My sincere thanks to all the volunteer litter pick groups for the sterling work they carry out in helping us to improve the cleanliness of Lewes district.”