Lewes District Council welcomes 41 per cent reduction in carbon emissions

Lewes District Council has announced that there has been a 41 per cent reduction in carbon emissions and a 17.6 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Cabinet councillors welcomed the figures in a new Climate and Nature Strategy Update 2023/24 and Action Plan, which provides insights into their ongoing efforts and future plans.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, cabinet member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “I’m sure many people were as upset as I was to see footage of the recent flooding in Valencia, which highlights the devastating and costly impact of climate change. We all need to play our part in both reducing carbon emissions, and to adapting to be ready for the threats from our already changing climate. We have made significant reductions in carbon emissions and are continuously exploring innovative solutions to further decrease our environmental footprint.”

The council said the climate and nature strategy update also highlights the projects that contribute to the reductions, including the procurement of green tariff electricity, rationalization of office accommodations and the council's transition to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for fleet vehicles in early 2024. The council said this move is anticipated to substantially reduce fleet emissions in the coming years, demonstrating its ‘proactive efforts’ to meet its ambitious targets.

Councillor O’Brien said: “While as a council we are fully committed to playing our part, in reality we are directly responsible for less than one per cent of carbon emissions, so it’s only through the work of our amazing community partners, businesses and residents that we can work towards a greener, more sustainable future. Our focus remains on implementing practical, effective measures that will ensure we reach our net zero goals.”

An LDC spokesperson added: “Councillors committed the authority to a net zero strategy that will see the greatest reduction of scope one and scope two emissions by 2030. Scope one emissions are those that the council has direct control over, such as those emitted by council vehicles, while scope two emissions relate to indirect sources associated with the council, like the electricity used within council buildings. They also agreed that fully accounting for scope three (indirect) emissions is a priority next step.”

Visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk to find out more.