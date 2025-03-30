Long-standing former MP launches bid for new Sussex mayor role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing former MP has launched their bid to be the new mayor of Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Loughton, the Conservative MP for East Worthing & Shoreham between 1997 and 2024, has thrown his hat into the ring to be the Conservative candidate for the new mayor of Sussex.

Campaigning under the banner of ‘Rooted in Sussex, Rooting for Sussex’, Tim is fighting his campaign on six key policy areas:

Taking control of the county’s own finances: Sussex revenues for Sussex infrastructure

Making Sussex a place where young people can learn well, earn well and afford to make their homes closer to home

Fewer roadworks and more roads that work

A joined-up Sussex skills programme to Get Sussex Working and attract inward investment

More visible police officers pursuing criminals rather than political correctness

Valuing the county’s farmers against Labour’s attacks and protecting Sussex’s rich downland and coastal environment

Tim Loughton, the Conservative MP for East Worthing & Shoreham between 1997 and 2024, has thrown his hat into the ring to be the Conservative candidate for the new Mayor of Sussex. Picture by www.Nk-Photography.co.uk/www.Unique-Images.co.uk

The first Mayor of Sussex will be elected in May 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role will have powers over the economy, infrastructure, transport, inward investment, housing and skills and will take over the functions of the Police & Crime Commissioner.

For half of his 27 years in Parliament, Mr Loughton served on the Conservative frontbench, most notably as Minister for Children and Young People.

For 10 years he was deputy chairman and chairman of the influential Home Affairs Select Committee and chaired All Party Parliamentary Groups in a wide range of areas.

Tim launched his campaign with a video emphasising his roots and lifelong attachments across the whole of Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was born in Eastbourne, attended The Pells and Priory Schools in Lewes, grew up and was married in Alfriston and has lived in West Sussex and represented a West Sussex constituency for the last 30 years.

His call to arms to be the Conservative candidate in the upcoming campaign is summed up as Rooted in Sussex, Rooting for Sussex.

Mr Loughton said: “I have the experience, skills and record of public service nationally and locally to be that strong voice for the county that I love, and which has been my home for all my life.

“This job will mean competing with metro mayors in other parts of the country predominantly led by former Labour MPs and it needs someone with extensive experience of navigating Government, ministers’ offices and national agencies, as I have for 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Labour Government has declared war on so many of the communities that form the backbone of Sussex – farmers, pensioners, small businesses, young entrepreneurs, the hospitality industry to name a few.

“We need to be united to fight back. My roots and experience mean I can represent and unite all of Sussex, young and old, east and west, urban and rural, downland and coastal.

“This is the only position that really fires me up to stay in frontline politics and I am raring to get back to the campaign trail and fight for Sussex at the top table and for Conservative values in our communities.”